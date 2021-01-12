BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations, yields could drive EUR/USD below 1.2000

Jan 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could be headed for a test below 1.20 if dollar-positive pressure from rising Treasury yields doesn't abate soon.

A key test will be market reaction to Tuesday's 10-year notes auction, followed by Wednesday's sale of 30-year bonds .

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR have rallied nearly 25 bps since Jan. 6 in the face of mounting supply and changing expectations of the Fed on the possibility that the Biden administration will increase fiscal stimulus, which would remove pressure on the U.S. central bank to be accommodative.

On Monday, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan raised the possibility of pulling back on accommodation . Reflecting the change in investors' Fed views, Eurodollar futures show rate hike expectations are now being pulled forward to late 2022 EDZ2.

Buoyant interest rates are putting pressure on dollar shorts. The latest CFTC data showed dollar shorts increased slightly, positions which could become vulnerable if rates continue to rise.

The combination of rising rates and short-dollar covering will put downward pressure on EUR/USD and see a move below 1.20.

Technicals currently highlight that risk as EUR/USD trades below the 10- and 21-day moving averages, monthly RSI diverged on the recent high and a monthly inverted hammer is forming.

