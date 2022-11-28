BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations to drive USD as China factor fades

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar's direction is most likely to be shaped by Federal Reserve expectations rather than geopolitical factors such as China's COVID-related civil unrest as year-end approaches.

The dollar clawed back some ground on Monday, benefiting from safe-haven flows due to the protests in major Chinese cities. But markets have stabilised Tuesday and the USD is weaker against most currencies, as the initial shock wears off.

IMM data released on Monday showed net U.S. dollar shorts, as of Nov 22 were at their largest since July 2021. The knee-jerk reaction to the unanticipated unrest in China was to pare some of those positions, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Brookings Institution speech on Wednesday will likely determine how the greenback finishes the week.

If the dollar is to resume its recovery, it will likely be due to hawkish comments from Powell, echoing a series of other Fed officials. Powell is expected to signal a 50 basis-point hike in December, while again stressing that markets should focus on the terminal rate.

The USD index =USD was due for a small correction following an 8.25% drop since the Sept 28 peak and Monday's test of the ascending 200-day moving average, which has held since June 2021. A close above the 21-DMA resistance at 108.15 would suggest a short-term bottom is in place.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

