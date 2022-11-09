BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations to decide USD fate - not politics

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index rebounded 0.75% Wednesday on short-covering partly due to the surprising results of the U.S. midterm elections. But the political narrative is likely to quickly fade as the focus shifts to Thursday's U.S. CPI.

The market had priced in Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives and a close likelihood they would get a majority in the Senate. The "red wave" never materialised, but it still appears they will at least eke out a majority in the House, which would result in the policy gridlock that markets had positioned for.

Yet, inflation and the Fed's actions to contain it will be of far more importance for the fate of the U.S. dollar. Both core and headline October CPI are expected to edge lower year-on-year from their September readings, which would bolster hopes the Fed will start scaling back the size of rate hikes and eventually signal a pause.

A hotter-than-expected CPI print would likely raise the chances of another 75 basis-point Fed hike in December, which CME FedWatch currently prices at just 38%. The USD would likely rise with short-term U.S. yields, as speculators have slashed long USD positions on expectations of a less aggressive Fed.

The USD index =USD has significant support at the 100-day moving average at 109.04. That reading has held since February but would likely give way on an unexpectedly soft U.S. CPI outcome. A hotter number would probably see the USD index bounce above the 21-DMA at 111.45, signalling a short-term bottom in place.

For more click on FXBUZ

USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fTz85G

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.