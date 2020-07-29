BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations and USD reaction

July 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement comes at 18GMT, with a press conference 30 minutes later, and markets aren't looking for any changes from the Fed's recent dovish lean.

The Fed is expected to stay accommodative and reiterate its willingness to use all instruments to support the economy, while recognising the uncertainties that remain.

Points to watch will include any hint about stronger forward guidance to come from its strategy review, which was postponed from June until September, and yield-curve control, although that appears unlikely given longer-term inflation expectations and no signs of interest rates picking up.

Consensus sees Powell responding neutrally to any questions in the press conference about the recent USD slide, which should therefore leave it in it's downtrend.

Overall, there seems little potential to excite markets -- a view reinforced by FX options, which failed to add event risk premium to post-Fed volatility projections .

