BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations and USD reaction

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to lean hawkish at its policy announcement and press conference on Wednesday, with the market focused on accelerated asset tapering and the timing and extent of subsequent rate hikes, which can have a binary effect on the USD if too dissimilar from the recent shift in market pricing.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already recognised the inflation threat and markets now expect it to double the asset purchase reductions and complete the process by March, but the Fed will also acknowledge the Omicron variant risk and want to retain optionality.

The main focus is the timing and extent of U.S. rate hikes. Overnight Index Swap (OIS) markets are pricing the first full 25 basis point (bp) Fed hike in June, the second by November and a total of 65 bps by December FEDWATCH. Investors will be looking to the Fed's dot plot for verification, and the outlook for 2023-4. A significantly faster and more aggressive path of rate hikes versus the September dots would be hawkish and broadly USD bullish.

FX option markets are pricing a big initial FX reaction to the Fed and other key central banks , but USD bulls should tread carefully. Expectations and positioning for a hawkish Fed leaves the USD vulnerable to profit taking/setbacks in its wake, especially as positions are trimmed before the impending Christmas holidays.

For more click on FXBUZ

Fed dot plothttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dYmspu

Overnight expiry FX option implied volatility captures the key CB announcementshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GKd8Ci

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own Editing by Mark Potter)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.