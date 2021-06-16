BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed expectations and the USD reaction

June 16 (Reuters) - Citibank reflects a broad consensus view of what to expect from Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement and suggests the most likely USD reaction.

Citibank expect no taper signal or warning, but the median 2023 dot plot to move up and indicate one hike, and some confirmation the Fed is considering tapering discussions, and a positive overall outlook.

Such an outcome would likely bring renewed dollar downside post-meeting, particularly against high beta and commodity FX, in Citibank's view.

Dovish surprises would be a lack of the median 2023 dot moving up, or policymakers talking more prominently about taper discussions, while a hawkish surprise would be to include changes to the policy paragraph of the Statement, or many dots moving up, including those in 2022.

Citibank thinks that the market response will be asymmetrically larger in the event of a material hawkish surprise, such as bringing forward the date of tapering announcement to Q3 or showing a significantly higher median dot greater than one full hike.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

