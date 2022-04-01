BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, ECB, US jobs data hobble EUR/USD longs

April 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD drifted lower to start the new month and quarter on Friday with its downward pace tempered only by a buoyant EUR/JPY, but U.S. jobs data, diverging Fed and ECB policy paths and technicals are likely to keep downside risks elevated.

A solid March U.S. jobs report indicates the economy remains robust and has investors leaning towards the Fed taking an aggressive stance on rate hikes .

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans reiterated his view the central bank will likely need seven quarter-point hikes in 2022 and three in 2023.

U.S. interest rates rallied on the data and comments. Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR rallied toward the 3-year high set Tuesday. The gains helped increased the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as DE-US spreads hit their widest since mid September 2019.

U.S. and euro zone rates markets indicate investors expect the Fed to be more aggressive in hiking than the ECB. Price drops in Eurodollars EDM3 out paced Euribors FEIH4. Short-term rates markets also indicate investors may expect a higher terminal rate for the Fed's hiking cycle.

Technical highlight downside risks. A EUR/USD drop follows Thursday's bear engulfing candle, daily and monthly RSIs are falling and a rising wedge pattern is forming on daily charts.

A retest of the 1.0800 area or lower seems likely.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iVg05u

edeuhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3IViivL

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.