BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, ECB to decide vulnerable EUR/USD's fate

July 24 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck an eight session low Monday after data indicated increased probability of recession in the euro zone, and the dimming economic outlook could sink the euro further, though much depends on Fed and ECB messaging this week.

Euro zone July HCOB manufacturing, services and composite PMIs fell from June levels and came in below estimates, leading rates markets to increase the dollar's yield advantage over the euro.

Gains in Euribor futures prices FEIZ3 reflected heightened bets on the ECB holding rates steady at its September meeting, reinforcing recent ECB comments that have raised doubts about moves after the summer.

This week's post-meeting will be key to shaping market views, with 25bps hikes from the Fed and ECB widely expected.

Inflation in the U.S. is trending downward but remains above the Fed's target, though many investors still expect this week to mark the end of the U.S. hiking cycle.

If the Fed were to signal an end to hikes, U.S. rates could retreat, pulling down the dollar and reducing EUR/USD's downside risks.

