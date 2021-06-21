BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, ECB risks should limit EUR/USD rallies

June 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above 1.1900 on Monday but longs should beware the risks to any gains from Fed rhetoric and U.S. interest rate moves, which should keep downside risks elevated.

A slew of Fed officials will speak this week, and the possibility that they echo hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, which could underpin U.S. rates and, thus, the dollar.

Last week Powell said there is a risk that inflation will be higher than policymakers had expected while Bullard, in a CNBC interview, said Powell officially opened taper discussion at the last meeting with more discussion to follow.

Investors have bought into the more hawkish rhetoric. December 2022 eurodollars EDZ2 erased overnight gains and are back to Friday's low. September 2022 eurodollar EDU2 also erased overnight gains, threatening to break Friday's low. The price action indicates that investors foresee a rate hike sooner than the Fed expects.

The ECB meets on Thursday and is likely to maintain dovish rhetoric while growing coronavirus risks could lead to restrictions that would hinder the economic recovery.

All of this raises the risks of a EUR/USD drop to 1.1700 or even 1.1600.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xCsGTR

EDU2https://tmsnrt.rs/3vFoe5n

edz2https://tmsnrt.rs/3iWybbU

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

