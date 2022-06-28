US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, ECB help to put EUR/USD rally in jeopardy

The EUR/USD rally towards the 61.8% Fibo of 1.0774-1.0359 and the 55-day moving average couldn't be sustained, with the pair turning lower on influences from the European Central Bank, Federal Reserve and U.S. rates.

ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch said the central bank should offer limitless support to fight borrowing costs due to fragmentation. Wunsch also said he backed ECB hiking plans.

Wunsch's comments weighed broadly on the euro, with EUR/JPY falling sharply from its 144.30 EBS high and EUR/GBP dipping into negative territory on the day.

New York Fed President Williams helped intensify dollar buying when he called for further rapid rate hikes and a second 75 basis point increase in July. Dollar bulls drove USD/JPY above 136.30 and USD/CNH above 6.71335.

EUR/USD also broke below its 10DMA and the up trend from the June 15 low, and struck a two-session low. Technicals highlight further downside risks too; a daily inverted hammer candle formed and the daily RSI turned down.

If a bullish catalyst to drive EUR/USD through 1.0615/45 resistance fails to emerge soon, EUR/USD seems likely to retest key support near 1.0350.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

