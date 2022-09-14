BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, ECB expectations should help limit EUR/USD rallies

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD clawed back some of the previous session's sharp losses on Wednesday, but yield spreads -- influenced by Fed and ECB expectations -- should limit gains, risking a slide to the December 2002 low.

Investors have been raising terminal-rate expectations for the euro zone and U.S. EDH3, FEIM3, but the Fed is still seen as more aggressive than the ECB, which should maintain the dollar's yield advantage over the euro US2DE2=RR.

German-U.S. two-year spreads have trended tighter since early August but still favor the dollar by more than 230bp, presenting a EUR/USD headwind unless it narrows further.

Italian-German spreads present an additional euro-negative risk before Italian elections on Sept. 25.

A right-leaning coalition is expected to lead Italy , potentially driving tensions between Rome and Brussels that could increase uncertainty and widen Italian-German spreads DE10IT10=RR over public debt concerns.

With many investors looking for a test of the December 2002 low, EUR/USD rallies are likely to be sold, with a break potentially ushering in a dash toward bigger support near 0.9600.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

