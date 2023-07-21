BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, ECB could bring euro strength back to EUR/USD

July 21 (Reuters) - Putting aside EUR/USD's struggles this week, the single currency is holding up well against other majors and could easily get its rally back on track versus the dollar if some of the dovish risks in next week's Fed meeting materialize.

EUR/JPY hit a 15-year high on Friday's report that the BoJ is leaning toward keeping yield curve control steady at next week's meeting.

EUR/GBP this week erased its early July decline and neared key resistance in the 0.8720/30 zone after surprisingly slow UK inflation raised doubts over BOE rate hikes.

And, even EUR/AUD is threatening key 1.6600 resistance despite upbeat Australian jobs data that fueled prospects for hawkish RBA policy.

As for EUR/USD, next week's Fed and ECB meetings could be decisive. With both central banks expected to hike by 25bps, statements and pressers will be key.

The CME's FedWatchTool indicates the Fed will only hike once more https://bit.ly/3Oe50QU with cuts expected to begin early 2024.

Any indication by the Fed that its hikes are ending should send the dollar tumbling, while signals that the ECB is open to tightening in September would underpin the euro -- against the U.S. currency as well as other majors.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

