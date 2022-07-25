BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed decision likely to determine the euro's next move

July 26 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has spent the past six trading days consolidating between 1.0120 and 1.0280, after recovering from the plunge below parity on July 13-14. The reaction to Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve decision will likely determine whether the euro heads back below parity or continues to recover.

The EUR/USD recovery coincided with the market scaling back expectations of a 100 basis-point Fed hike following less hawkish comments from Fed officials and a run of weak U.S. manufacturing and consumer surveys .

The market is now pricing in a near 90% chance the Fed will hike 75 basis points to 2.25%-2.50%, based on FEDWATCH. Wednesday's meeting will not provide an update on economic projections or "dot-plot", so Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will determine whether it is viewed as a dovish or hawkish hike.

Powell will likely acknowledge the slowing U.S. economy, but the key is whether he reiterates the Fed's resolve to do whatever it takes to anchor inflation expectations, or hints the series of jumbo rate increases is coming to an end, as recession fears deepen.

A "hawkish" 75 basis-point hike will likely send risk assets lower, U.S. short-term yields higher and push EUR/USD back to recent lows. A similar-sized "dovish" hike will probably spur another round of EUR/USD short-covering.

A break below 1.0120 targets the July 14 low at 0.9952, while a break above 1.0280 targets the descending 55-day moving average, currently at 1.0450.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

