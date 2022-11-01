BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed could guide dollar to October highs

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index vaulted higher on Tuesday, erasing losses after above-forecast U.S. data reversed earlier Treasury yield weakness , but it may take Wednesday's Fed to drive the implied rates ceiling further above 5% to open the way to October's 113.95 highs.

Wide intraday swings from its 111.53 open, to a 110.70 low at the rising 55-DMA and a rebound to a 111.71 high left the dollar capped by the 111.74 tenkan.

Treasury yields reversed earlier losses and the implied fed funds peak has traded above 5% as 2023 implied rates near October's high.

If the dollar can close above the daily kijun and the 30-DMA at 112.16/09, a run at October's highs would look likely.

Despite the euro zone's new record overall and core inflation highs at 10.7% and 6.4% , the market only sees the ECB raising rates to 2.85% next year.

The BoJ is also clinging to negative rates, leaving it up the Japan's MoF to cushion the yen's fall versus the dollar with intervention.

If Fed guidance remains hawkish and ISM services and non-payrolls are solid, October dollar highs will be eyed.

