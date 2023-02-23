BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed 'compromise' does not blow dollar off course

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar has scope for much bigger gains after Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday failed to stymie the greenback's recovery.

In language that suggested a compromise between officials worried about a slowing economy and those convinced inflation would prove persistent, minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting said policymakers agreed rates would need to move higher, but that the shift to smaller-sized hikes would let them calibrate more closely with incoming data.

The USD index =USD, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six other currencies, continues to trade well above the 104.099 Fibo, a 23.6% retrace of the 114.780 to 100.800 (September to February) drop. Also fourteen-day momentum remains positive, reinforcing the overall bullish market structure.

These factors adds to the likelihood of much bigger USD index gains towards the top of the thick daily cloud that currently spans the wide 103.128-106.250 region.

