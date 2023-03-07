BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed chair Powell expectations from a U.S. bank

March 7 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give a semi-annual testimony before the Senate banking committee at 15.00GMT Tuesday, while a U.S. bank gives its take on expectations in its daily note to clients.

G10 FX traders at JP-Morgan think Powell is unlikely to use this testimony to signal a 50 bps hike or higher ceiling prior to impending U.S. data. He is likely to sound resolute on policy but non-committal on a prescribed path, staying focused on the continued strength of the U.S. economy and insisting that tighter monetary policy will be needed for a long time.

JPMorgan traders think clarity over the size of the March hike will only emerge when data determines whether the Fed will have to overcome its reluctance to implement a 50 bps move. A move higher in the dot-plot relative to December is widely expected, but the question is how high and whether it will be more than is already priced by the market.

Overnight expiry FX option implied volatility suggests a relatively tame reaction to the testimony.

