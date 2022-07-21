US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed-BoJ split maintains dollar rally vs yen, but weak data a worry

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

USD/JPY's uptrend remains intact, with markets projecting at least a 75bp Fed hike next week while the BOJ reiterated its ultra-easy policies, but the latest weak economic numbers make the rally more data dependent.

July 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's uptrend remains intact, with markets projecting at least a 75bp

Fed hike next week while the BOJ reiterated its ultra-easy policies , but the latest weak economic numbers make the rally more data dependent.

USD/JPY must close below the 21-day moving average and daily on-close pivot point from July 14th's low at 136.72/69 to signal a bigger correction lower. Initial support is the 10-DMA at 137.84 and this week's 137.38 low on EBS.

USD/JPY received support after the dollar index recovered from its initial post-ECB drop, as soaring BTP-bund yield spreads sent EUR/USD to session lows amid doubts about the new Transmission Protection Instrument.

To be sure, unexpectedly high U.S. jobless claims and weak Philly Fed -- following a string of disappointing U.S. housing data -- will embolden dollar doubters if weakening economic numbers push inflation readings lower, reducing Fed rate-hike pricing.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads were down 7bp Thursday and below June's trend highs, slowing USD/JPY gains, with massive 140 expiries looming above July's 24-year high at 139.38.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3v4mllc

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular