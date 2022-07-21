BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed-BoJ split maintains dollar rally vs yen, but weak data a worry

July 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's uptrend remains intact, with markets projecting at least a 75bp

Fed hike next week while the BOJ reiterated its ultra-easy policies , but the latest weak economic numbers make the rally more data dependent.

USD/JPY must close below the 21-day moving average and daily on-close pivot point from July 14th's low at 136.72/69 to signal a bigger correction lower. Initial support is the 10-DMA at 137.84 and this week's 137.38 low on EBS.

USD/JPY received support after the dollar index recovered from its initial post-ECB drop, as soaring BTP-bund yield spreads sent EUR/USD to session lows amid doubts about the new Transmission Protection Instrument.

To be sure, unexpectedly high U.S. jobless claims and weak Philly Fed -- following a string of disappointing U.S. housing data -- will embolden dollar doubters if weakening economic numbers push inflation readings lower, reducing Fed rate-hike pricing.

Two-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads were down 7bp Thursday and below June's trend highs, slowing USD/JPY gains, with massive 140 expiries looming above July's 24-year high at 139.38.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

