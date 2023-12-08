BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed-BoJ rethink, upbeat payrolls put dollar slide vs yen on hold

Dec 8 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's recovery from Thursday's BoJ rate hike hype-led plunge found support from U.S. jobs and Michigan sentiment data that were much more upbeat than forecast, though not enough to revive 2023's uptrend or radically reduce expected Fed cuts next year.

Friday's 145.22 high was capped at the tumbling daily tenkan, in a correction from Thursday's fleeting collapse to 141.60. Prices are modestly higher, with 2-year Treasury yields up 13bp.

Into week's end the weekly kijun line at 144.58 looks pivotal, as a close below it would be the first such sell signal since last November's that eventually led to 2023's 127.215 nadir.

However, the U.S. data and some signaling from the BoJ that Governor Kazuo Ueda's response to a question on Thursday about the potential to take rates positive were taken out of context suggest USD/JPY is likely to consolidate its still considerable 5% drop from November double-top at 2022's 32-year highs, at least until Tuesday's U.S. CPI and Wednesday's Fed update.

Upcoming options expiries at 145 and 146 could attract and limit the recovery. The reversal of 2023's uptrend will remain intact below the weekly tenkan/daily kijun at 146.76. An eventual close below the 200-day moving average by 38.2% of 2023's rise at 142.48 would target the 50% at 139.57.

For more click on FXBUZ

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/4a988qi

Chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3Nl4Iaa

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.