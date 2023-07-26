BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, BOJ key to resolving dollar dip vs yen to key support

July 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tested important support near 140 on Wednesday that is pivotal into this week's central bank meetings expected to end with a 25bp Fed hike and data-dependent guidance and the BoJ maintaining current policies, but with the potential for a yen bullish surprise.

Wednesday's current low at 140.155 on EBS is by the 38.2% Fibo of the late July rebound and the daily cloud top at 139.95. Today's 0.35% fall comes amid hedging against the BoJ lifting the 10-year JGB yield cap, despite repeated comments to the contrary by governor Kazuo Ueda, including one reported on Wednesday.

Yen call options are in high demand, egged on by press stories and one from the IMF pointing to the future need for tighter policy.

BoJ tightening calls stem from well above target Japanese inflation, though June CPI hinted inflation may have peaked, with CPI ex-food and energy falling to 2.6%. And services prices fell to 1.2% year-on-year from 1.6% in June.

Governor Ueda has also said policy was unlikely to change unless wage gains were seen persisting into 2024 and that distortions to the JGB and other markets from the bank's policies was a drawback. But 8-year JGB yields are falling away from 10-year yields, now below the current 50bp cap.

Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.

