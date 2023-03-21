BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, BoE rate meetings key for sterling as it hovers near highs

March 21, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD fell on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from rising U.S. rates amid a reversal of recent safe-haven Treasury haven-buys, but sterling remained only slightly below Monday's high at 1.2186 and early February peak of 1.2202 and highly anticipated Fed and BoE meetings could change things again.

Recent global financial events have wreaked havoc on the dollar, which has been bought and sold alternately on safe-haven motivations and falling U.S. yields.

GBP/USD has held up reasonably well throughout, with UK banks have seemingly unscathed and HSBC actually helping stabilize markets taking over the British operations of SVB.

IRPR on Eikon currently indicates the Fed and BoE will likely hike by 25bp on Wednesday and Thursday. However, beginning in 2024 the U.S. yield advantage over the UK begins to erode, which should pull GBP/USD toward early 2023 highs above 1.24.

The downstream effects of the recent banking crisis still need to be considered. Upcoming Fed and BoE pressers will be parsed for hints at how bank-related tightening of financial conditions will play out on inflation and rate policy.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

