BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, BoE divergence leaves sterling poised for more losses

March 18 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rebounded from its lows on Friday after holding above 10-day moving average support at 1.3097, but risks remain tipped in favor of losses toward recent troughs near 1.30 as U.S.-UK rate expectations diverge in the wake of this week's central bank meetings.

Cable remains under pressure from the dovish tenor that accompanied the BoE widely expected 25 bps hike on Thursday, with the 8-1 vote that -- featuring one dissent in favor of no move -- contrasting with the four who wanted a 50 bps increase in February.

The recent GBP/USD nadir at 1.30 is back in focus as the BoE, until this week seen as one of the more aggressive central banks, takes a measured approach while the Fed ramped up its tightening projections, bolstered on Friday by comments from members James Bullard and Christopher Waller , who favor front-loading rate hikes and a faster track to a neutral rate.

U.S.-UK rates have diverged significantly with the Fed now seen raising rates a further 167bps by its December meeting, while the BoE is expected to hike 115bps over the same period.

With the geopolitical overhang and rate expectations tipped in the dollar's favor, a test of 2022 lows at 1.30 seems likely on the way to early Oct. 2020 lows at 1.2845.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3InYRvs

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.