BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed and strong US data keep EUR/USD on the run lower

Nov 24 (Reuters) - EUR/USD broke 1.1200 options support after another German business sentiment slip , a 52-year low in U.S. jobless claims and strong core durable goods orders and shipments lifted Treasury yields and Fed rate hike pricing.

The early U.S. data was followed by more Fed talk about potentially accelerating tapering . Meanwhile, ECB plans to reduce asset purchases by March are starting to widen core-peripheral euro zone yields spreads amid record rises in coronavirus cases and push-back from ECB board member Fabio Panetta .

Underscoring the U.S.'s inflationary recovery were strong PCE, income and spending data for October , though the rapid drop in pandemic-inflated savings may be an issue in the future.

EUR/USD's closes below the 61.8% Fibo of the 2020-21 pandemic range and 5-year Bund-Treasury spreads tumbling to mid-January 2020's pre-pandemic levels point to further losses. The 1.1168 June 22, 2020 swing low on EBS is next, but the 76.4% and 100% Fibos of 2020-21's range at 1.1040 and 1.0636 remain in prospect.

The new German coalition government's spending plans won't come cheap and a debt brake will be maintained, perhaps signaling tighter fiscal policy after 2022 , which could keep more of the stimulus burden on the ECB.

