BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed and RBA add value to this cheap AUD/USD option

June 29, 2023 — 06:47 am EDT

June 29 (Reuters) - Holders of FX options can benefit from increased volatility without exposure to currency direction and that's more likely with 1-month expiry AUD/USD for a number of reasons, including key central bank risk.

Implied volatility is a dealer's best guess of actual volatility over the life of an option and traders will bet on any disparity between the two. One-month expiry AUD/USD implied volatility is 9.8 from a recent and long-term low around 9.0, but still well below 1-month historic volatility at 11.5. Historic volatility is a measure of actual volatility over the previous 1-month, based on once-daily cash hedging. That would suggest that 9.8 is great value should there be a repeat of the past month's actual volatility.

Actual volatility is more likely with central bank policy announcements and there are 2-from Australia and one from the U.S. within the current 1-month expiry. Interest rate futures are pricing just 8bps for July 4 and 23bps by the August 1 Reserve Bank Australia meetings, which is at odds with Citi economics forecast of a 25bps hike at both.

Recent AUD/USD options price action would also suggest that implied volatility will increase if AUD/USD falls, which would add more profit potential to long vol positions and may prove an attractive short cash alternative to AUD/USD bears.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

US Markets
Reuters
