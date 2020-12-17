BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed allows EUR/USD bulls to dream big in 2021

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Fed's pledge to keep financial markets flush with cash until it sees substantial progress toward its economic goals could allow EUR/USD bulls to think big in 2021, potentially targeting gains toward the 1.3200 area.

Though it made no policy changes at its December meeting, the U.S. central bank made clear its commitment to remain accommodative, leaving investors to keep downward pressure on U.S. rates, which helped drive the dollar =USD to a 32-month low.

Futures markets were indicating bearish pressure on U.S. interest rates could persist into 2021 and possibly beyond, with prices on March EDH1 and December EDZ1 2021 Eurodollar futures remaining buoyed.

Sinking U.S. Treasury yields will also keep the dollar heavy and help boost EUR/USD, with tightening German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads eroding the dollar's yield advantage.

A further slide in U.S. yields could break 2-year spreads out of a consolidation phase that has been in place since May, tightening them further to the dollar's disadvantage.

With 2020 winding down, U.S. job market weakness appeared a strong argument for keeping the Fed active, weighing on the dollar, with weekly and continuing claims trending higher. Should that trend persist, the Fed could become more aggressive with accommodative policies.

EUR/USD looks set to test 1.2500/1.2625, where the 38.2% Fibo of 1.6040-1.0340, 2018 yearly high and 200-month moving average sit.

A break of that zone would open the door to a 1.3160-1.3200 test, where the September 2014 monthly high, 50% Fibo of 1.6040-1.0340 and likely 1.3200 barriers sit.

Some caution for EUR/USD bulls might be warranted, though. U.S. inflation expectations are trending up. The 5-year/5-year inflation linked swap EUIL5YF5Y=R trades above pre-pandemic levels. An extension of the rally could be a warning the Fed might become more hawkish later in 2021.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3gUzs0h

eurodollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3r5eyQK

dem/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aj0VHw

usd/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3mmFSGA

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.