BUZZ-COMMENT-Fed, Abe deliver double blow to USD/JPY but August lows hold
Aug 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY tumbled toward August's 105.10 low as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's resignation stoked fears his yen-weakening policies might diminish and the dollar dived after the Fed embarked on a potentially quixotic quest for higher inflation and employment.
Big 105 options offer support ahead of July's key 104.195 low on EBS. Above-forecast U.S. July personal income, spending and PCE data was a possible prop to correct oversold hourlies, with Thursday's 105.60 low and 106 likely to cap.
USD/JPY's dive from its 106.945 high by August's 107.05 peaks almost reached August's 105.10 low and the lower 21-day Bolli nearby. The drop looks excessive intraday, and a bit reflexive, but makes sense given the perceived risk of falling real Treasury-JGB yields spreads as a result of the Fed's framework, assuming it eventually achieves higher U.S. inflation.
But Abe's departure is unlikely to lead to any major changes in the so-called Abenomics fiscal and monetary coordination that has suppressed JGB yields and yen gains, as his replacement is likely to be cut from similar LDP party cloth .
