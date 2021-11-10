BUZZ-COMMENT-Febrile US inflation keeps dollar's pandemic peak in play

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar index briefly rallied back toward Friday's 94.634 pandemic recovery peak in the wake of unexpectedly strong CPI increases that drove Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations higher on Wednesday.

U.S. CPI in October surged 0.9% from September and 6.2% from a year earlier, the latter the largest increase since 1990. Core CPI increased 0.6% and 4.6%, also above forecast.

The data makes the recent retreat in Treasury yields look out of synch and again calls into question the Fed's view that inflation will recede next year and rate hikes can be assessed after QE tapering ends mid-2022.

The dollar index was still holding below the 94.634 peak as EUR/USD, the index's majority component, held above its 30-day Bolli band at 1.1529, the 1.15135 EBS trend low and major 1.1500 options expiries, despite 5-year bund Treasury yields spreads falling about 5bp to their lowest since March 2, 2020.

With the 10-year Treasury yields low on Tuesday completing a 50% retracement of the August-October rise at 1.416%, a better base for Treasury yields and the dollar may now be in place.

Unless the dollar closes below its 21-DMA, last at 93.926, Friday's peak remains in play.

