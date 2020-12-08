BUZZ-COMMENT-Fearless EUR/USD longs shrug off ECB and other risks

Dec 8 (Reuters) - If traders betting on EUR/USD gains are nervous about this week's ECB meeting -- or the EU budget impasse and Brexit -- they're not showing it.

Fresh off a one-month rally, longs appear confident as they consolidate those gains, an approach which indicates EUR/USD will eventually resume its rise.

EUR/USD received a fleeting lift after Britain said it would pull clauses in a draft law that breach the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement after it clinched a deal with the European Union over implementing of the treaty . EUR/USD's lift was limited though as Brexit trade talks remain at an impasse .

The upcoming ECB meeting could be putting EUR/USD's rally on hold as investors are concerned euro strength could drive the central bank to take action. Intervention or a rate cut seem unlikely though. The ECB is expected to add accommodation in some form, which could actually fuel risk-taking and thus could drive EUR/USD higher .

European Union budget and recovery fund negotiations remain an issue and likely contribute to the pause in EUR/USD's rally.

Despite those risks and an increase in net-long euro positions EUR/USD corrective pull backs have been limited. The meager corrections suggest dip buyers are lurking and confidence for higher EUR/USD levels remains.

Should risk sentiment not deteriorate investors will stick with riskier bets, which is likely to drive EUR/USD higher. December's monthly high and the 1.2200/10 zone are impediments. If they break a 1.2500/50 test could be possible.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

