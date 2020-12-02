BUZZ-COMMENT-Fear of missing out could fuel a big EUR/USD rise

The fear of missing out could lead to a big EUR/USD rally, which could go beyond expectations in December's less liquid conditions.

EUR/USD has broken to a 2020 high and speculators inclined to follow up that tech break will also be inspired by news of the UK's approval of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

Traders who reduced longs by $10 billion between September and December and mostly did so profitably are were probably hoping to see a dip around the time of the Dec. 10 European Central Bank meeting to re-establish their bets at more favourable levels.

Now they may chase EUR/USD higher as bets are retaken. Because liquidity will wane as the month progresses, the effect of any buying will be amplified, which could result in a substantial rise.

The ECB may disappoint , so the chance of an ECB-inspired dip is declining while the probability of a tech-inspired rise has increased. A move over 1.2167 would expose major targets between 1.2550-1.2650.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

