BUZZ-COMMENT-Fear of ECB action could hurt euro some more

Oct 29 (Reuters) - FX traders are increasingly mindful that the European Central Bank might take action that could weaken the euro. Those fears could send the single currency to 1.1600, a level against the dollar that hasn't been seen since July.

While the ECB is expected to resist pressure to introduce fresh stimulus measures on Thursday, it is likely to pave the way for action in December as fresh curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuel fears of a new recession .

EUR/USD remains stuck within the Ichimoku cloud, which currently spans the 1.1692-1.1792 region, after bulls failed to break completely free of it in recent sessions. There could be a test of the cloud base in coming sessions, but bears need sustained trading under the kijun line, now 1.1747, to confirm the underlying weakness.

Those long EUR/USD will hope dollar's gains are cut short by the outcome of the U.S. election .

Daily Ichimoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34D9fih

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

