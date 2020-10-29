US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Fear of ECB action could hurt euro some more

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

FX traders are increasingly mindful that the European Central Bank might take action that could weaken the euro. Those fears could send the single currency to 1.1600, a level against the dollar that hasn't been seen since July.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - FX traders are increasingly mindful that the European Central Bank might take action that could weaken the euro. Those fears could send the single currency to 1.1600, a level against the dollar that hasn't been seen since July.

While the ECB is expected to resist pressure to introduce fresh stimulus measures on Thursday, it is likely to pave the way for action in December as fresh curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic fuel fears of a new recession .

EUR/USD remains stuck within the Ichimoku cloud, which currently spans the 1.1692-1.1792 region, after bulls failed to break completely free of it in recent sessions. There could be a test of the cloud base in coming sessions, but bears need sustained trading under the kijun line, now 1.1747, to confirm the underlying weakness.

Those long EUR/USD will hope dollar's gains are cut short by the outcome of the U.S. election .

For more click on FXBUZ

Daily Ichimoku Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/34D9fih

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular