BUZZ-COMMENT-Fate of dollar's rates, risk rebound vs yen hinges on ISM, payrolls

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may not clear major resistance just beyond Friday's high unless next week's ISM and non-farm payrolls are robust enough to offset Friday's softer-than-expected core PCE, consumption, Michigan sentiment and 1-year inflation expectations.

USD/JPY's 133.60 high on EBS Friday sits below assorted daily and weekly technical resistance at 133.76-89 from the 21-week and 100-day moving averages, the daily kijun and 50% retracement of March's 137.90-129.645 slide driven by bank worries.

Although Fed data Thursday showed flight-to-safety flows have diminished, reducing demand for the haven yen and Treasuries that fostered March's USD/JPY slide, PCE, University of Michigan and Refinitiv Lipper fund flows data suggest it may be premature to expect sustained risk-on flows and USD/JPY gains.

Until the Fed begins cutting rates, which the market prices as plausible later this year, bank depositors will remain tempted to shift funds into higher yielding assets, likely tightening already expensive credit.

A USD/JPY recovery beyond nearby resistance looks contingent upon next week's ISM and employment data reducing economic growth worries.

Friday's 132.60 low is supported by the daily cloud base and 55-DMA, and may serve as a pre-data range base.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

