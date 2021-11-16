BUZZ-COMMENT-Fast rising FX vols are a sign of major change

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Option vols for major currencies have risen rapidly after a long quiet period, which may lead to big changes for currency traders and potentially the end of the trends that have dominated this year.

The surprising result of the pandemic was the positive trends that resulted from the stimulus designed to mitigate the economic damage caused by lockdowns. Bad news has supported positive trends.

For currencies this lessened the need for safe havens like euro and yen, which saw traders pare bets on their rise. And with volatility diminishing traders sold these same currencies, which are undermined by negative interest rates. So they sold funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets - the carry trades that prosper when it's quiet.

Should the rise in vols be sustained, the period in which carry trades have thrived after a most unlikely trigger may end, more likely given the withdrawal of central bank stimulus that will erode support for risk taking, weakening support for commodities and stocks and undermining this year's FX trends.

Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst.

