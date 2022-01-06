BUZZ-COMMENT-Familiar currencies are more likely to prosper this year

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Currencies traders are familiar with are more likely to prosper this year than the high-yielding but riskier currencies that they favoured last year.

In 2020 there were only two free-floating high yielding currencies for investors to choose from, South Africa's rand and Mexico's peso. Despite weak fundamentals, both currencies fared well due to their attractive yields while risk appetite was underpinned by stimulus.

With several central banks around the world now tightening monetary policy but the European Central Bank staying loose, investors should gravitate towards euro-funded carry trades. Cash may initially flow towards Eastern Europe as interest rates there rise to levels that accord currencies like the Czech crown, Hungary's forint and Poland's zloty carry trade status.

That may change as the year progresses should Britain and Norway hike rates further as the pound and Norway's crown are relatively safe and have deeper liquidity and their central banks may tolerate currency strength or even encourage it.

