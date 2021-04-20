US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-False dawn for dollar vs yen as Treasury yield rebound falters

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

USD/JPY retreated on Tuesday, giving up on an early rebound as Treasury yields pulled from resistance near last Thursday's breakdown point, leaving large spec longs nervous as this year's 102.595-110.97 recovery threatens to unravel further.

USD/JPY's 107.975 low on EBS came near the weekly tenkan at 107.945 that guards the more pivotal 55-day moving average and 38.2% Fibo of this year's uptrend at 107.80/77. Given the bulk of the net spec long was acquired well above 108, a breakdown below there could cause forced long liquidations.

The daily cloud top rises to 107.74 on Wednesday, perhaps providing some support. But if topside failures in 10- and 30-year Treasury yields by last Thursday's breakdown session highs proves indicative of pandemic recovery peaks having been made in March, the yield-sensitive USD/JPY will be at risk for large retracements of this year's rebound.

The 50% and 61.8% Fibos of 2021's advance are at 106.78/5.79, with the 50% Fibo by the flat weekly cloud top at 106.705 and the 61.8% by the Feb. 5 swing high at 105.765. The latter looks extreme unless risk aversion in stocks and Treasury yield drops signal a bigger reflation trade correction.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dwszCi

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3stQaI0

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2P6hFK7

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

