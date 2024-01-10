BUZZ-COMMENT-Falling Treasury yields help sterling hold support below 1.27

GBP/USD support below 1.27 remained intact on Wednesday after testing it for a third day, as sellers turned tail in early European trading amid falling global yields and traders prepared for Thursday's highly anticipated U.S. CPI data which may confirm a considerably lower Fed rate path in 2024.

Front-end SOFR futures were slightly lower in early NorAm, with red and green contracts +4-6 points. IRPR on Eikon indicates near 80% odds for a Fed 25bp cut in March, and a total of 143bp of cuts by the December Fed meeting.

By contrast, IRPR anticipates a milder BoE easing campaign, with a first cut of 25bp in May priced at 80% and 118bp of full-year cuts projected. The difference in the timing and speed of Fed and BoE policy paths is likely to continue to support GBP/USD despite recent attempts to push it lower.

For now, support at 1.2675 appears sacrosanct, with more firm support coming at the Jan. 2 2024 low at 1.2612.

The fly in the ointment for sterling may be next week's UK CPI report. A continued inflation slide would foster more extreme BoE cut expectations, putting downward pressure on GBP/USD.

