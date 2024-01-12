BUZZ-COMMENT-Eyes on highs for sterling as UK inflation looms

GBP/USD rose slightly to 1.2775 in early NorAm, anchored near the top of its recent 1.2788-1.2675 range as traders parse U.S. andBritish data for hints at monetary policy moves, with UK inflation on Jan. 17 the next potential catalyst for the market.

Thursday's hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data held relatively little sway with USD bulls since it wasn't too far from forecasts. Though the Fed's Loretta Mester said it was premature to consider cutting rates, futures traders were unmoved by her comments and have lifted March Fed rate cut odds above 80%, from 60% after CPI was released.

Sterling traders are now focused on upcoming December UK CPI next week, with the Reuters consensus forecasting core CPI at 4.9%, down from November's 5.1% and headline inflation at 3.8% down from 3.9%.

While UK inflation has moved significantly lower, halving from June 2023's 7.9% read, and well-below October 2022's post-COVID peak at 11.1%, with both readings well-above the BoE's 2% target, it is unlikely the MPC will consider a pivot lower in rates in the near-term.

That should support GBP/USD as the Fed pivots to lower rates.

