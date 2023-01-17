BUZZ-COMMENT-Extreme FX positions likely to unwind

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Traders have established some large currency positions which are likely to unwind, leading to significant changes for major and emerging market currencies in the early part of this year.

Traders are currently short more than 18 billion dollars versus the euro, with this huge bet three times greater than any long position established when dollar was rising.

This single bet is similar in size to the total wagered on dollar rising versus all CME traded major currencies throughout 2022.

Large speculative bets are usually reverse indicators and this big bet has been established at the same time as traders in Asia have bet heavily on their currencies rising.

Bullish bets on China's yuan and Thailand's baht have reached 5-year highs. Aside India's rupee, traders are betting that all regional currencies rise.

In advance of an expected economic slowdown bullish bets on risky emerging market currencies are unusual, more so given that U.S. interest rates have yet to reach their peak. With most nations likely to follow the Federal Reserve in raising rates to dampen economic activity, these bullish positions look vulnerable.

Should these extreme situations be adjusted with EUR/USD easing, even slightly, the euro's big weighting (58%) within the dollar index should have a big influence for sentiment in regards dollar's broader performance.

