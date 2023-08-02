BUZZ-COMMENT-Extreme divergence between equities and PMIs could create turmoil

Aug 2 (Reuters) - There is an extreme divergence between equities, which have soared, and manufacturing PMIs, which have collapsed - and a significant correction for either could create turmoil.

Recently some equity markets have reached record highs while major markets in the U.S. have risen above levels that target moves to their all-time highs and probably beyond.

These rises contrast starkly with a collapse in many manufacturing sectors around the globe, and with manufacturers constituting big parts of most major stock indexes it is surely folly to ignore a split of this magnitude.

In July, German manufacturing fell to 38.8 - a point only ever reached before in the midst of crises in 2021 and 2008. Swiss PMI unexpectedly plunged to 38.5 and, while the situation is better in the U.S. and China, the manufacturing sectors of the world's two largest economies also contracted last month.

Unlike crises which led to huge economic stimulus that boosted manufacturing, the current global tightening cycle threatens to choke economies putting producers under more pressure.

Manufacturing PMI in the UK has slumped to its lowest in years while AIG's manufacturing index for Australia collapsed in the past nine months reaching a record low in July.

Latest manufacturing PMIs for New Zealand, Sweden, South Africa and Japan, Malaysia and South Korea were also below 50.

Either the data is understating the reality, severely in some cases, and a big rise for PMIs is set to spur bullish equity trends to new heights, or the slowdowns or steep recession implied by PMIs will negatively impact currently inflated equity values.

One way or the other it's prudent to anticipate a big change that will influence currencies.

