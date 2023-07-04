BUZZ-COMMENT-Extreme BoE pricing, crowded longs pose risks for sterling

July 4 (Reuters) - Across G10 FX, the pound has been the best performing currency since the beginning of the year. This is largely due to the grind higher in nominal bond yields, given stubborn inflation and a more resilient economy have led to a hawkish repricing for the Bank of England and thus supported the currency. However, looking ahead, there are growing risks for the pound.

One concern is that current BoE pricing is looking extreme 0#BOEWATCH, with markets attaching a 78% probability of consecutive 50bp rate rises for August and September. While sticky inflation and wage data has so far backed the case for higher rates, the aggressive nature of current pricing suggests 1) there is a limited room to price in even higher rates 2) risks are asymmetrically tilted to a dovish repricing, should UK data surprise on the downside.

Another concern is crowded net longs, which suggests that a lot of good news is embedded in the price. According to the latest CFTC data, speculators are now the most bullish on sterling since 2014 with net longs two standard deviations above the historical mean. This typically marks a peak in the currency.

Looking ahead, the May jobs reports (July 11) and June CPI figures (July 19) will be key in dictating the BoE’s outlook.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP positioning https://tmsnrt.rs/3rcnDfd

BOE watch https://tmsnrt.rs/43blw8v

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.