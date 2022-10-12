BUZZ-COMMENT- Extended BoE bond-buying chatter a lifeline to sterling bulls

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sterling firmed overnight and was holding on to a 0.8% gain at 1.1050 on Wednesday after the FT reported the BoE may extend its bond-buying program should market conditions warrant, with continued central bank gilts support and rising BoE hike expectations key to sterling's near-term fortunes.

The medium and long-term outlooks remain shrouded in uncertainty, however, with any BoE extension of bond-market support a hindrance to the inflation-fighting effects of rate hikes.

The mixed messaging of higher rates coupled with accommodation via bond market intervention is likely to keep capital from flowing to the UK, which will make it more expensive for Britain to finance its current account deficit.

Support at 1.0910, the 50% Fib of the 1.0327-1.1493 rise off the Sept. 26 all-time-low, is a likely tipping point, with a close below opening the way for a test of the lower 30-day Bolli at 1.0752, Sept. 28 low at 1.0539 and ultimately the 2022 low at 1.0327.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MF7k1b

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Paul.Spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.