BUZZ-COMMENT-Exploring potential policy actions by the Bank of Japan

March 7 (Reuters) - Talk of a Bank of Japan policy shift as soon as March 19 has boosted the yen and fuelled demand for related foreign exchange options, but what actions might the central bank actually take?

Comments by BOJ officials this week suggest there could be more than just an exit from the long standing negative interest rate policy. Analysts aren't ruling out a more comprehensive package of adjustments such as changes to yield curve control and a rewrite of foreward guidance.

Analysts at NatWest think that the BoJ's new policy framework might end up looking similar to what preceded the reign of its Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. They refer to what happened when the central bank terminated quantitative easing in 2006 with regards to the pivotal monetary policy statement. The central bank might stress that there should be no discontinuity as a result of the adjustments and that financial conditions are set to remain accommodative.

There are broader expectations for Japan's interest rate to mirror 2006 when it reached 0.25% a few months after the end of QE and NatWest's base case scenario is for 0.25% in July or September. Beyond 0.25% will depend on inflation and wage momentum.

