BUZZ-COMMENT-Expected USD reaction to key U.S jobs data

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Overnight FX options now expire at 10 a.m. New York time on Friday, taking in Friday's U.S. jobs data, on top of Thursday's more up-to-date U.S initial and existing claims data, so their pricing offers insight to the expected reaction.

Implied volatility is the gauge of expected actual volatility up to expiry, determining the options premium/break-even. Buyers want actual volatility to outperform it over the life of the option.

Overnight expiry implied volatility opened above Wednesday's levels on Thursday, highlighting additional risk premium for Friday's data. EUR/USD is 14.5 currently -- a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 72 pips in either direction before Friday's New York cut. USD/JPY at 10.5 implied volatility is 46 pips in either direction, and AUD/USD at 16.0 is 48 pips either way.

Option players will monetise any volatility by using the option strike as an insurance policy -- buying/selling cash against it, with the aim of banking more pips than the premium paid.

Other short term volatility risks

