BUZZ-COMMENT-Expected peak for ECB rate cycle may sell euro short

Sept 13 (Reuters) - At four percent, the expected peak for the ECB's deposit rate will leave it below interest rates in the United States, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and most emerging nations, which may sell the euro short.

With a peak for the U.S interest tightening cycle envisaged, there is a high probability that stock markets - which have risen strongly since March regardless of tightening cycles - rise further.

Traders won't dwell on peaks for rates for long - attention will soon shift toward when rates come down, and that prospect is a potent force for stock market rallies that are set to start from a very high base.

Record high levels for equities could result with currency traders gambling harder and increasing the size of big bets on euro and sterling rising, it will also encourage more cash to flow into carry trades underpinning currencies with very high interest rates, like Mexico's peso, while undermining those with very low rates, like Japan's yen.

The euro may lose ground against currencies of nations that have higher interest rates, although EUR/USD traders may initially get longer of euros and stretch the current rally further.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

