News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Expected path for US CPI and rates should weigh dollar

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 11, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds comment tag to headline and topic code

The expected drop in U.S. inflation and anticipated interest rate cuts that could begin as early as March should weigh on the dollar. The risk of a drop is heightened because the dollar has risen steeply at the start of this year on the back of speculation which challenges the idea that rate cuts may begin soon.

At its peak the dollar index had risen roughly 2.5 percent on the back of short covering and is still almost 2% higher than it was at the end of December.

While expectations for a U.S. easing cycle have tempered there is still a 69% probability that the first cut is seen in March with 141 basis points of easing envisaged this year, taking the U.S. benchmark below 4.00 percent.

Economists think U.S. CPI will drop to 3.8% in December on a non-seasonally adjusted basis which would be the lowest since May 2021. That's more reason to expect rates to drop, not less as has been traded so far this year.

Together with an ominously named "Death Cross" sell signal for the dollar index - due imminently - there's good reason to hedge the risk of a dollar drop, which could be as large as 6 percent.

U.S CPI https://tmsnrt.rs/3HgR5oQ

USD index https://tmsnrt.rs/47xrjaO

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.