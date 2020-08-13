BUZZ-COMMENT-Expectations for U.S. jobless claims and USD reaction

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Reuters poll for Thursday's U.S. initial jobless claims forecasts a decline to 1.12 million from 1.186 million last week. Continued claims are also expected to fall, to 15.898 million from 16.107 million.

The falling numbers show employment is improving, but the number of people out of work and still claiming benefits remains huge, so it shouldn't have much impact on the USD or FX markets unless they are widely out of court.

Short-dated expiry FX option implied volatility reflects the expected market reaction. Dealers will mark prices higher if they think actual volatility will increase over a given time.

Overnight expiry (next day at 10 a.m. New York) implied volatility is little changed since capturing the data, even with Friday's U.S retail sales and industrial production data now in the mix, suggesting limited reaction.

AUD/USD overnight implied volatility at 12.5 has a break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 37 USD pips in either direction. EUR/USD at 10.5 is 52 USD pips and USD/JPY at 7.75 is 24 pips either side.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

