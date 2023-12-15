BUZZ-COMMENT-Expectations for U.S. easing and USD drop look overdone

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Expectations for U.S. easing in 2024 and a resulting dollar drop may be overdone with the first cut coming later than currently expected while the greenback remains underpinned by an interest rate that will still attract investors at the end of next year.

Expectations have swung dramatically with traders and investors scrambling to adjust in the less liquid conditions that are often an issue before the end of most years.

This year they represent a bigger issue for those forced to trade due to the unexpected swing in sentiment about rates. With flows driving assets further and faster than they may have done under normal conditions, big moves are sparking panic or fear of missing out, adding fuel to the fire.

Changes in expectations for interest rates have been immense, from robust backing rates would remain at 5.5% or higher in September, to the string of cuts now expected.

The U.S. interest rate is seen dropping in March and reaching 4% next December. Amazingly the chance of a cut in January reached one-in-five following Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting.

Stocks have rocketed, bonds have slumped while popular gambles like gold and bitcoin soar.

Japan's yen which is the only currency undermined by a negative interest rate - that investors would logically sell during periods when traders are more willing to gamble - has rocketed.

There is a good chance that moves exaggerated by a lack of liquidity are going too far. The first U.S. cut may happen in May or June - which many thought was a stretch of the imagination last week.

The dollar might stabilise as traders book profits on bigger short positions like that held versus euro or Mexico's peso that will be undermined by lower oil prices.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

