BUZZ-COMMENT-Expectations for the Fed, data should concern EUR/USD longs

Aug 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell below the 21-DMA and struck a 4-session low Wednesday as expectations for Fed policy and data could put the July trough back in play.

A big downside surprise to June euro zone retail sales stoked lingering concerns of slower growth which could temper the ECB in its inflation fight.

Meanwhile, an upbeat U.S. July ISM non-manufacturing PMI , which included data suggesting an easing of inflation, has investors believing the U.S. economy could be on solid footing. However, the data helped give credence to recent hawkish Fed rhetoric , and may allow the Fed to continue to hike aggressively. Therefore, investors are, once again, increasing the terminal Fed rate EDZ2.

Against this, positioning is helping to temper EUR/USD's downside. The latest CFTC stats 1099741NNET indicate the market is net-short euros. Profit taking by some of those shorts could be slowing the move lower.

EUR/USD is still consolidating gains off the July 14 low, but that bullish signal is in jeopardy, and a break below the 1.0100 area will negate it. Daily and monthly RSIs are falling, and EUR/USD is below its 10- and 21-DMAs.

Investors await U.S. July NFP USNFAR=ECI and AHE USAVGE=ECI. Upside surprises should drive EUR/USD toward its July low.

