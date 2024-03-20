BUZZ-COMMENT-Expectations for Fed, ECB may limit EUR/USD moves

March 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded lower Wednesday and briefly dipped below the 200-DMA but remained near the midpoint of the broader 1.0500-1.1100 zone the pair has traded within since early 2023 and investors expecting a big move after the Fed may be disappointed.

Economists expect both the Fed and ECB to begin cutting rates in June and rhetoric from both central banks appears as if it's being read off a similar script.

Short-term rates markets have three 25bps cuts priced in for both central banks in 2024 IRPR.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR, which EUR/USD is correlated with, have been stuck in the -205/-160 bps range since early Q3 of 2023.

Implied volatility for EUR/USD in the 3-month EUR3MO=FN, 6-month EUR6MO=FN and 1-year EUR1YO=FN tenors trade just above 3-year lows which were set just 1-week ago.

Those influences suggest investors don't expect EUR/USD to make a major move despite the impeding risk from the Fed meeting.

Investors may be leaning towards the ECB waiting for the Fed to make the first policy move but may also mimic whatever move the Fed makes.

Unless the Fed and ECB make unlikely drastic alterations of current expectations -- which leads to diverging rate and yield paths -- the existing EUR/USD range may remain intact.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

