BUZZ-COMMENT-Expect increased bouts of FX volatility in 2021

Dec 18 (Reuters) - FX volatility is typically driven by shifting interest rate outlooks, but just because that dynamic has been removed for the foreseeable future, don't rule out other macro-economic drivers having even more effect on currencies.

Increasing inflation would usually signal more potential tightening from central banks and therefore support a currency. But their hands are now tied, so if inflation starts to pick up, it will start to erode a currency's worth - probably a big driver in 2021 .

While markets get used to the new dynamics and their effects on currencies, there's likely to be increased bouts of volatility, especially surrounding related data releases.

Implied volatility gauges future expected volatility over a given time, determining premiums in the FX options market. It's already fallen back near crisis lows across most of G10 pairings (GBP still elevated due to Brexit risk ). It reflects that lack of yield, and the boom in risk appetite, but might be worth owning, and certainly worth watching for clues into 2021. For more click on FXBUZ

Benchmark 1-month implied volatility in the G10 FX majorshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ap92Tg

