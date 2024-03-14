BUZZ-COMMENT-Exiting EUR/USD long positions ahead of the Fed may be a mistake

March 14 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell below the daily cloud top and struck a two-session low after the U.S. data dump, but investors positioned long are not panicking as the data may not alter the prospect for Fed rate cuts.

U.S. yields US2YT=RR rallied after February PPI came in above estimates and weekly claims dropped. A downside surprise for retail sales did little to stem the yield rise however.

EUR/USD bears appear to lack conviction to drive the pair significantly lower even as German-U.S. two-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR traded the widest since Feb. 27

The fed funds futures curve IRPR shifted upward recently but still has rate cuts priced in with the terminal rate reaching 3.5% in Q1 2026.

Persistent expectations for the Fed to begin cutting rates could be keeping EUR/USD from falling drastically.

Even rate cut rhetoric from Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot, who is typically hawkish, could not fuel intense EUR/USD selling.

Investors are focused on next week's Fed meeting especially Chair Jerome Powell's presser and the dot plots.

Should Powell reiterate his recent dovish rhetoric and dot plots remain unchanged, yields and the dollar could sink.

EUR/USD may complete the consolidation phase it's currently in and resume the rally off February's low.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

