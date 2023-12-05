BUZZ-COMMENT-Everyone follows the Fed and that really matters for FX

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Everyone follows the Federal Reserve whose intentions for monetary policy and the direction of U.S. interest rates are vital for those trying to plot the path of currencies.

In this respect, traders should now be fully aware of the dramatic swing in expectations for interest rates that has seen any chance of further rate hikes removed, to be replaced by the probability of 125 bps of easing next year, with the first rate cut eyed in March.

For traders still predominantly betting the dollar rises, there is cause to hedge the risk of a drop, and with these changes occurring toward the end of a year when it is customary to pare risk, there's is much greater cause to do so this year.

Bets on the dollar were still large when data was published last week with around 23 billion wagered on dollar rising, and big bets on that eventuality held versus JPY, CAD, AUD and according to Reuters latest Asia FX poll also INR and MYR.

Traders are also long USD versus GBP, CHF, CNY, NZD, BTC and are long the dollar index too, so there is potential for sweeping changes.

Cheaper energy may impact FX in near future

